Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unverified reports of vaccine side effects in VAERS aren't the smoking guns portrayed by right-wing media outlets – they can offer insight into vaccine hesitancy

By Matt Motta, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Oklahoma State University
Dominik Stecuła, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Colorado State University
Share this article
Anti-vaccine activists are using the side effect reporting system to spread fear and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines. But the database could also be used as a gauge for public concerns.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ I studied people who think leisure is a waste of time – here's what I found
~ What's a major donor? A fundraising expert explains
~ Why people feel guilty about using effort-saving products when taking care of loved ones
~ Presidents declare more disasters during reelection years – and the decisions come faster
~ Can student loans be cleared through bankruptcy? 4 questions answered
~ Pregnant or worried about infertility? Get vaccinated against COVID-19
~ Is climate change to blame for extreme weather events? Attribution science says yes, for some – here's how it works
~ Taliban's religious ideology – Deobandi Islam – has roots in colonial India
~ Charlie Watts – how the Rolling Stones drummer helped the band reach for more than just the rock sound
~ COVID-19: frontline nurses did not receive the mental health support they deserved
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter