Unverified reports of vaccine side effects in VAERS aren't the smoking guns portrayed by right-wing media outlets – they can offer insight into vaccine hesitancy
By Matt Motta, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Oklahoma State University
Dominik Stecuła, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Colorado State University
Anti-vaccine activists are using the side effect reporting system to spread fear and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines. But the database could also be used as a gauge for public concerns.
- Wednesday, August 25, 2021