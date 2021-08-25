Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: frontline nurses did not receive the mental health support they deserved

By Nicola Roberts, Senior Lecturer Department of Nursing and Community Health, Glasgow Caledonian University
Carol Ann Kelly, Reader Respiratory Care, Edge Hill University
Lindsay Welch, Lecturer in health sciences / Researcher in long-term conditions, University of Southampton
Nurses and healthcare workers will need more support in the longer term to deal with the considerable effect COVID-19 has had on mental health and wellbeing.


