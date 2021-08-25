Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Countries that are more compassionate towards refugees have lower levels of violence – new research

By Timo A Kivimäki, Professor of International Relations, Leader of the Research Cluster on Conflict and Security, University of Bath
Share this article
Research on the connection between “liberal” or “caring” asylum policies and rates of crime shows that the humane treatment of refugees can have a beneficial effect on domestic security.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ I studied people who think leisure is a waste of time – here's what I found
~ What's a major donor? A fundraising expert explains
~ Why people feel guilty about using effort-saving products when taking care of loved ones
~ Presidents declare more disasters during reelection years – and the decisions come faster
~ Can student loans be cleared through bankruptcy? 4 questions answered
~ Unverified reports of vaccine side effects in VAERS aren't the smoking guns portrayed by right-wing media outlets – they can offer insight into vaccine hesitancy
~ Pregnant or worried about infertility? Get vaccinated against COVID-19
~ Is climate change to blame for extreme weather events? Attribution science says yes, for some – here's how it works
~ Taliban's religious ideology – Deobandi Islam – has roots in colonial India
~ Charlie Watts – how the Rolling Stones drummer helped the band reach for more than just the rock sound
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter