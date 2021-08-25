Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Telecommunications Decree Curtails Free Speech

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image   Cuban Rolando Remedios shows a photo on his mobile phone of him being arrested during the July 11 protests. Remedios was released on August 6.  © 2021 Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images. (Washington, DC) – A new decree and accompanying legislation announced by the Cuban government severely restricts freedom of expression online and threatens users’ privacy, Human Rights Watch said today. Governments in Latin America, as well as the European Union and the United States, should urgently expose this attack on free speech and press Cuba to repeal it. On August…


