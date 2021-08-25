Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A diet consisting mainly of fruit is bad for you

By James Brown, Associate Professor in Biology and Biomedical Science, Aston University
Plant-based diets have become increasingly popular in recent years, both for health and ethical reasons. One extreme form of plant-based diet is “fruitarianism”, a diet based largely on consumption of raw fruit. At first glance, this may sound healthy, but what effect will this type of restrictive diet have on the body? And is it a healthy diet choice?

There is solid evidence that plant-based diets are good for the body. Plant-based diets may reduce…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


