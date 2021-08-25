Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tokyo 2020: does the Paralympics empower disabled people?

By Christopher Brown, Lecturer in Sports Development, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
The Paralympics are the stage for a battle between the exclusivity of elite sport and the inclusivity the movement aims to nurture. Can the event effect true social change?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A diet consisting mainly of fruit is bad for you
~ How often should we exercise to get in shape?
~ Afghanistan: what responsibility do other nations have towards people fleeing the Taliban?
~ Masks, ventilation, vaccination: 3 ways to protect our kids against the Delta variant
~ Opening with 70% of adults vaccinated, the Doherty report predicts 1.5K deaths in 6 months. We need a revised plan
~ Early NAPLAN results show promise, but we don’t know the full impact of COVID school closures yet
~ At home with your dog? 3 ways to connect and lift your spirits
~ The Killing’s Sarah Lund: an anti-hero for our COVID moment
~ Senate's vote to ban slave-made imports shows the weakness of Australia's Modern Slavery Act
~ Persecution of Critics Needs to End In Russia-Occupied Crimea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter