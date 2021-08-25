Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Doherty's Sharon Lewin on pivoting from chasing COVID zero

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Doherty modelling is the government’s underpinning for a proposed easing of COVID restrictions once we reach targets of 70% and 80% of the adult population vaccinated.

But the exit path has put Scott Morrison at odds with Western Australia and Queensland, states which would inevitably have to give up their present status of having little or no COVID.

The model’s priority is pivoting from reaching zero cases, to limiting COVID by vaccination, minimising serious illness, hospitalisation, and deaths.

This week, Professor Sharon Lewin, Director of the Peter Doherty…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


