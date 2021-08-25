Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senate's vote to ban slave-made imports shows the weakness of Australia's Modern Slavery Act

By Kyla Raby, PhD Candidate researching the role of consumers in eradicating modern slavery in supply chains, University of South Australia
Katherine Christ, Senior Lecturer in Accounting, University of South Australia
Australia’s Senate has voted to prohibit the import of goods made using forced labour. But without government support it won’t become law.


