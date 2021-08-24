Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Pakistan stands to gain — or lose — from the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan

By Muhammad Nadeem Malik, Senior Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Pakistan covertly backed the Taliban in Afghanistan for years. But if the Taliban fail to ensure stability now, it could trigger another wave of refugees into Pakistan or more insurgent attacks.


© The Conversation


