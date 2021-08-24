Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mindfulness meditation in brief daily doses can reduce negative mental health impact of COVID-19

By Julia Kam, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Hotchkiss Brain Institute, University of Calgary
Caitlin Mills, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, University of New Hampshire
Chelsie Miko Hart, Doctoral Student in Experimental Psychology, University of Calgary
Jessica Andrews-Hanna, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology and Cognitive Science Program, University of Arizona
Lianne Tomfohr-Madsen, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
A brief daily practice of mindfulness meditation not only contributes to a better mood, but it also helps protect against the negative mental health impact of news about COVID-19.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


