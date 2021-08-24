Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Reject Anti-Indigenous Rights Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indigenous people protest against a bill on the demarcation of indigenous land, in front of the National Congress, on June 8 2021, in Brasilia, Brazil.  © Mateus Bonomi/AGIF (via AP) (São Paulo, August 24, 2021) – Brazil’s Congress should reject a bill that would prevent or hinder many Indigenous peoples from claiming their right to traditional lands, violating their rights under international law, Human Rights Watch said today. Bill 490/2007, currently pending before the Chamber of Deputies, would prevent Indigenous peoples from obtaining legal recognition of their…


