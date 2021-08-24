Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the world ever accept non-alcoholic wine?

By Sylvaine Castellano, Directrice de la recherche, EM Normandie – UGEI
Insaf Khelladi, Professeur Associé en Marketing, Pôle Léonard de Vinci – UGEI
Rossella Sorio, Professeure Associée, Département Marketing ICN BS, ICN Business School
Many people have responded to the uncertainty, boredom and anxiety of the pandemic by drinking more.

In a recent study of 11 major OECD countries, 36% of people said they increased their alcohol consumption during lockdown. Women, parents of young children and those on high incomes saw their alcohol consumption increase the most.

The OECD suggests a range…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


