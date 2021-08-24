Daily doses of brief mindfulness meditation reduce the negative mental health impact of COVID-19
By Julia Kam, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Hotchkiss Brain Institute, University of Calgary
Caitlin Mills, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, University of New Hampshire
Chelsie Miko Hart, Doctoral Student in Experimental Psychology, University of Calgary
Jessica Andrews-Hanna, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology and Cognitive Science Program, University of Arizona
Lianne Tomfohr-Madsen, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
A brief daily practice of mindfulness meditation not only contributes to a better mood, but it also helps protect against the negative mental health impact of news about COVID-19.
- Tuesday, August 24, 2021