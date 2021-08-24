Pacific Island bats are utterly fascinating, yet under threat and overlooked. Meet 4 species
By John Martin, Research Scientist, Taronga Conservation Society Australia & Adjunct lecturer, University of Sydney
David L. Waldien, Adjunct assistant professor, Christopher Newport University
Junior Novera, PhD Candidate, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Queensland
Justin A. Welbergen, President of the Australasian Bat Society | Associate Professor of Animal Ecology, Western Sydney University
Malik OEDIN, PhD Population Biology and Ecology, Université de Nouvelle Calédonie
Nicola Hanrahan, Terrestrial Ecologist, Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security, Northern Territory Government & Visiting Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Tigga Kingston, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Texas Tech University
Tyrone Lavery, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian National University
There are 191 different species of bat across the Pacific Island. They are vital parts of the region’s biodiversity, and many species have cultural significance.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 24, 2021