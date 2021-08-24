Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia’s Peaceful Transition ‘a New Dawn?’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zambian President-elect Hakainde Hichilema addresses a press conference at his residence in Lusaka, Zambia, August 16, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Zambia’s peaceful transition of power today with the inauguration of Hakainde Hichilema as president brings hope for greater respect for human rights in the country. On August 16, the Electoral Commission of Zambia declared Hichilema the president-elect over the incumbent, President Edgar Lungu, in the August 12 elections. Despite Hichilema’s landslide victory, Lungu initially cried foul and claimed the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


