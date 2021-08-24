Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Former Chad Dictator Habré’s Dead, Victims Still Await Compensation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Chad dictator Hissène Habré, left, leaving the court in Dakar, Senegal on November 25, 2005. © 2005 AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File Former Chadian dictator Hissène Habré died of Covid-19 on August 24 in Dakar, Senegal’s capital, where he was serving a life sentence for serious international crimes. He was held accountable following a landmark effort to ensure justice for his role in serious human rights abuses. Habré’s government was responsible for widespread political killings, systematic torture, thousands of arbitrary arrests, and targeting of particular…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


