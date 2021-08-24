Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: RSF calls on legislators to reject anti-disinformation amendment which poses a threat to journalism

By hytang
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on South Korea’s legislators to refrain from adopting an anti-disinformation amendment which, in its current form, could be instrumentalised against the media.On Wednesday 25th of August, South Korea's Democratic Party, which holds a large majority at the National Assembly,


© Reporters without borders -


