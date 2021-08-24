Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The monarch in Lesotho should be given some powers: but not extreme powers

By Hoolo 'Nyane, Head of Department, Public and Environmental Law Department, University of Limpopo
Share this article
The kingdom of Lesotho has been marked by waves of political instability since independence from Britain in 1966. This has manifested in several forms – such as coups, mutinies, electoral disputes, forced exile of political opponents and assassinations. The most recent wave of instability, which necessitated the current long-running facilitation by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), was from 2014…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New (unofficial) oppressive rules imposed on journalists in Afghanistan
~ South Korea: RSF calls on legislators to reject anti-disinformation amendment which poses a threat to journalism
~ How poverty and violence are linked with anxiety in young South Africans
~ Mission education left an uneven legacy: an analysis of 26 African countries
~ How colonial history shaped bodies and sport at the edges of empire
~ How fear of being eaten might help keep invasive lionfish from taking over reefs
~ How Afghanistan is — and isn't — Vietnam all over again
~ Indigenous children’s book ‘Little Louis’ aims to curb COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with a culturally relevant story
~ The roar of the crowd – how fans create electric atmospheres
~ COVID: long-lasting symptoms rarer in children than in adults – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter