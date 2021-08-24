Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How poverty and violence are linked with anxiety in young South Africans

By Andrew Gibbs, Senior specialist scientist: Gender and Health Research Unit, Medical Research Council, South African Medical Research Council
Share this article
Young people living in the challenging contexts of urban informal settlements may be more at risk of experiencing generalised anxiety disorder.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New (unofficial) oppressive rules imposed on journalists in Afghanistan
~ South Korea: RSF calls on legislators to reject anti-disinformation amendment which poses a threat to journalism
~ The monarch in Lesotho should be given some powers: but not extreme powers
~ Mission education left an uneven legacy: an analysis of 26 African countries
~ How colonial history shaped bodies and sport at the edges of empire
~ How fear of being eaten might help keep invasive lionfish from taking over reefs
~ How Afghanistan is — and isn't — Vietnam all over again
~ Indigenous children’s book ‘Little Louis’ aims to curb COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with a culturally relevant story
~ The roar of the crowd – how fans create electric atmospheres
~ COVID: long-lasting symptoms rarer in children than in adults – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter