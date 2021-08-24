Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous children’s book ‘Little Louis’ aims to curb COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with a culturally relevant story

By Patrick Sullivan, Sr. Research Assistant, Morning Star Lodge, University of Saskatchewan
Heather O'Watch, Research Assistant, Morning Star Lodge, University of Saskatchewan
Share this article
There is an urgent need to combat historically fuelled vaccine hesitancy within Indigenous communities. The best way to do this is through evidence-based knowledge and community-led work.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New (unofficial) oppressive rules imposed on journalists in Afghanistan
~ South Korea: RSF calls on legislators to reject anti-disinformation amendment which poses a threat to journalism
~ The monarch in Lesotho should be given some powers: but not extreme powers
~ How poverty and violence are linked with anxiety in young South Africans
~ Mission education left an uneven legacy: an analysis of 26 African countries
~ How colonial history shaped bodies and sport at the edges of empire
~ How fear of being eaten might help keep invasive lionfish from taking over reefs
~ How Afghanistan is — and isn't — Vietnam all over again
~ The roar of the crowd – how fans create electric atmospheres
~ COVID: long-lasting symptoms rarer in children than in adults – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter