Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The roar of the crowd – how fans create electric atmospheres

By Tim Hill, Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath
Giana M. Eckhardt, Professor of Marketing, King's College London
Robin Canniford, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, The University of Melbourne
Since the arrival of COVID-19, empty seats and eerie silences at sports and entertainment venues have highlighted how much fans contribute to live events. Everywhere from the Olympics to the Premier League and the London Proms, a lack of crowds has meant an absence of atmosphere.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


