COVID: long-lasting symptoms rarer in children than in adults – new research
By Robert Hughes, Clinical Research Fellow, Department of Population Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Emma Duncan, Professor of Clinical Endocrinology, King's College London., King's College London
Michael Absoud, Honorary Reader at the Department of Women and Children’s Health, King's College London
Sunil Bhopal, Academic Clinical Lecturer in Paediatrics, Newcastle University
When COVID-19 arrived, it quickly became clear that older age was the biggest risk factor for developing severe disease. Indeed, there are few diseases for which age is so clearly the most important risk factor.
NHS doctors have seen this daily. There have been over 131,000 UK deaths from COVID-19, but early research (still awaiting review by other scientists) suggests that very few children (fewer than 30 in the UK) have died from COVID-19…
- Tuesday, August 24, 2021