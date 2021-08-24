Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Podcast with Michelle Grattan: The battle to exit COVID

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

In this episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the frictions as vaccination rates rise and the debate turns to lifting lockdowns and border restrictions. They also canvass the Morrison government’s modest promise on Afghan refugees, and crossbencher Craig Kelly’s announcement he’ll lead Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party at the election.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


