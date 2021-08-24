Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Insufficient Home Services for Older People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A pensioner carries logs in the courtyard of her wooden house where she opened a private museum of the old quarter, in Nikolayevskaya Sloboda, Krasnoyarsk, Russia on September 26, 2018. © 2018 Ilya Naymushin/REUTERS (Moscow) – The Russian government is not providing adequate resources for home-based services for older people, denying some of them the ability to live independent and dignified lives, Human Rights Watch said today. Despite legislative reform to enhance these services, their funding and delivery appear to be inadequate to meet the needs of older people…


© Human Rights Watch

© Human Rights Watch -


