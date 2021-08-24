Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government has again rescued the childcare sector from collapse. But short-term fixes still leave it at risk

By Peter Hurley, Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Hannah Matthews, Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute for Health and Education, Victoria University
The government is paying childcare services in hot-spots 25% of pre-pandemic revenue. But without parents’ fees, the sector is still in a tough position.


© The Conversation -


