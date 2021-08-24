Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We're seeing more COVID patients in ICU as case numbers rise. That affects the whole hospital

By Deb Massey, Associate Professor, Chair of Nursing, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
COVID patients in ICU are younger, sicker and stay for longer than other critically unwell patients, affecting the entire hospital and its staff.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


