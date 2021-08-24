Tolerance.ca
The official figures say wages aren't growing — here's why they're wrong

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Have you heard about the latest wage figures? I hope not. They’re meaningless.

What the widely quoted measure of average weekly earnings purports to show is that wages grew a mere 0.1% over the year to May. It’s not true. It’s not what happened. For most of us, wages grew by much more.

That’s not to say wage growth has been high — the best estimate is that private sector wages have climbed 1.9% over the past year and public sector wages…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


