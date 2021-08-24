Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Fleeing Rohingya Die at Sea

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Fencing encloses the Rohingya refugee camp on the island of Bhasan Char, off the coast of Bangladesh.  © 2021 Private (New York) – A fishing boat carrying more than 40 Rohingya refugees, including children, fleeing Bangladesh’s remote Bhasan Char island capsized on August 14, 2021, in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 11 dead, Human Rights Watch said today. The Bangladesh government should permit Rohingya refugees to leave Bhasan Char so they can safely reunite with their families at the refugee settlement in Cox’s Bazar. The government, which is reportedly finalizing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New study revealing stark gender inequality at UK's The Royal Opera has lessons for the industry worldwide
~ Why has same-sex sexual behaviour persisted during evolution?
~ We're seeing more COVID patients in ICU as case numbers rise. That affects the whole hospital
~ The official figures say wages aren't growing — here's why they're wrong
~ Europe: Lead Efforts to Protect At-Risk Afghans
~ The government has again rescued the childcare sector from collapse. But short-term fixes still leave it at risk
~ Money is frequently offered to redress wrongs — what does it achieve for victims and justice?
~ Up to 80% of uni students don't read their assigned readings. Here are 6 helpful tips for teachers
~ Fewer episodes, more foreign owners: the incredible shrinking of Australian TV drama
~ Cockatoos and rainbow lorikeets battle for nest space as the best old trees disappear
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter