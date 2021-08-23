COVID cases are rising in highly vaccinated Israel. But it doesn't mean Australia should give up and 'live with' the virus
By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW
Australia plans to begin relaxing restrictions once 70% of over-16s are fully vaccinated. But as Israel shows us, it’s likely not enough to reach herd immunity, especially with the Delta variant.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 23, 2021