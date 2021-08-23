Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This back-to-school during COVID-19, bolster children's mental and emotional well-being through play

By Anne Burke, Professor, Faculty of Education, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Kristiina Kumpulainen, Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, Simon Fraser University
Communicating clearly with children and providing space for them to play will be vital during back-to-school and beyond as children manage stressors associated with COVID-19.


© The Conversation -


