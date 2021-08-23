Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Proposed Pakistan Authority Seeks Greater Control of Media

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Pakistani journalists and activists at a demonstration called by the journalists union to condemn attacks on the media, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 28, 2021. © 2021 Anjum Naveed/AP Images The Pakistani government is seeking broad new powers to control the media as part of its crackdown on freedom of expression. Journalists, human rights activists, and political leaders across that country have raised the alarm about proposed legislation that would bolster powers of the government to censor and restrict the media. The government claims an ordinance setting up the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ This back-to-school during COVID-19, bolster children's mental and emotional well-being through play
~ The fertility industry is poorly regulated – and would-be parents can lose out on having children as a result
~ Universities need to prepare for student binge drinking after COVID-19 shutdowns
~ How a vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine travels from a lab in Missouri to an arm in Bangladesh
~ We could power households from the scraps in our food waste bins – here's what is stopping us
~ Africa's oldest dance festival evolves to overcome the pandemic
~ Ghana's land acquisition process generates conflict. Blockchain offers a solution
~ Analysis of 2 000 galaxies using the MeerKat radio telescope reveals fresh insights
~ 3D modelling is helping researchers understand how chameleons' tails work
~ Afghanistan: western powers must accept defeat and deal realistically with the Taliban
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter