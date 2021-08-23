Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana's land acquisition process generates conflict. Blockchain offers a solution

By Kwabena Mintah, Lecturer, RMIT University
Festival Godwin Boateng, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Sustainable Urban Development, The Earth Institute, Columbia University
Share this article
Ghana’s current system of land administration generates a lot of conflicts for a number of reasons.

Firstly, under Ghana’s customary land tenure system, multiple people can hold interest in the same land. This means that they cannot unilaterally sell or register it without the knowledge of the other parties or claimants. However, because the current land administration system is opaque and weakly coordinated, people are able to do that.

Read more: Ethiopia's…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How a vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine travels from a lab in Missouri to an arm in Bangladesh
~ We could power households from the scraps in our food waste bins – here's what is stopping us
~ Africa's oldest dance festival evolves to overcome the pandemic
~ Analysis of 2 000 galaxies using the MeerKat radio telescope reveals fresh insights
~ 3D modelling is helping researchers understand how chameleons' tails work
~ Afghanistan: western powers must accept defeat and deal realistically with the Taliban
~ Lizards, snakes and turtles: Dispelling the myths about reptiles as pets
~ The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the U.S. military
~ Blogger gets prison sentence for branding Kazakhstan's language policies “russophobic”
~ Venezuela and China: strong bond or empty words?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter