COVID vaccines: we need to find out which incentives actually work
By Philip Clarke, Professor of Health Economics, University of Oxford
Laurence Roope, Senior Researcher, Health Economics, University of Oxford
Raymond Duch, Director of the Nuffield Centre for Experimental Social Sciences, University of Oxford
Randomised controlled trials are used for drug trials. They should be used to find out of incentives to get the jab work too.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 23, 2021