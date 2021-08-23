Students are returning to school with anxiety, grief and gaps in social skills – will there be enough school mental health resources?
By Sandra M. Chafouleas, Professor of Educational Psychology, University of Connecticut
Amy Briesch, Associate Professor of School Psychology, Northeastern University
A shortage of school psychologists will pose serious problems as children return to school with higher levels of stress and anxiety, two experts on student mental health say.
- Monday, August 23, 2021