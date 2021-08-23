Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Students are returning to school with anxiety, grief and gaps in social skills – will there be enough school mental health resources?

By Sandra M. Chafouleas, Professor of Educational Psychology, University of Connecticut
Amy Briesch, Associate Professor of School Psychology, Northeastern University
Share this article
A shortage of school psychologists will pose serious problems as children return to school with higher levels of stress and anxiety, two experts on student mental health say.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How a vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine travels from a lab in Missouri to an arm in Bangladesh
~ We could power households from the scraps in our food waste bins – here's what is stopping us
~ Africa's oldest dance festival evolves to overcome the pandemic
~ Ghana's land acquisition process generates conflict. Blockchain offers a solution
~ Analysis of 2 000 galaxies using the MeerKat radio telescope reveals fresh insights
~ 3D modelling is helping researchers understand how chameleons' tails work
~ Afghanistan: western powers must accept defeat and deal realistically with the Taliban
~ Lizards, snakes and turtles: Dispelling the myths about reptiles as pets
~ The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the U.S. military
~ Blogger gets prison sentence for branding Kazakhstan's language policies “russophobic”
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter