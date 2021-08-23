Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Italy – once overwhelmed by COVID-19 – turns to a health pass and stricter measures to contain virus

By Sara Belligoni, Ph.D. Candidate in Security Studies, University of Central Florida
After enduring a devastating wave of infections, deaths and lockdowns at the start of the pandemic, Italy is putting in place tougher anti-COVID measures, including a vaccine passport.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


