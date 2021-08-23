Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Feeling tired? Here’s how the brain’s internal 'hourglass' controls our need for sleep – new research

By Lukas B Krone, DPhil student in Neuroscience, University of Oxford
Vladyslav Vyazovskiy, Associate Professor of Neuroscience, University of Oxford
Zoltán Molnár, Professor of Developmental Neuroscience, University of Oxford
Share this article
No one can stay awake forever. While we’re awake, our need for sleep gradually increases. If we deprive ourselves of sleep, our brain functions – such as attention or judgement – are impaired, and sleep becomes irresistible. No matter whether we are on a couch or at work – if we ignore our need for sleep, we ultimately crash.

Although sleep is absolutely vital, until now it hasn’t been known which structure of the brain tells us when we are tired. But our recent study has shown in laboratory mice that the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How a vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine travels from a lab in Missouri to an arm in Bangladesh
~ We could power households from the scraps in our food waste bins – here's what is stopping us
~ Africa's oldest dance festival evolves to overcome the pandemic
~ Ghana's land acquisition process generates conflict. Blockchain offers a solution
~ Analysis of 2 000 galaxies using the MeerKat radio telescope reveals fresh insights
~ 3D modelling is helping researchers understand how chameleons' tails work
~ Afghanistan: western powers must accept defeat and deal realistically with the Taliban
~ Lizards, snakes and turtles: Dispelling the myths about reptiles as pets
~ The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the U.S. military
~ Blogger gets prison sentence for branding Kazakhstan's language policies “russophobic”
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter