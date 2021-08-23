Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tokyo 2020: How the Paralympics have evolved from rehabilitation to spectacle

By Christopher Brown, Lecturer in Sports Development, University of Hertfordshire
Since the Games’ post-war beginnings, the Paralympics have become the second-largest mega-event in the international sporting calendar. Is the core purpose being lost?


