Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kanal Istanbul, Turkey's Middle Corridor, and the Belt and Road Initiative

By Emre Demir
Share this article
The Middle Corridor, formally known as the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor Initiative, reflects Turkey’s dream of building links to China via the Caucasus and Central Asia.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ How a vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine travels from a lab in Missouri to an arm in Bangladesh
~ We could power households from the scraps in our food waste bins – here's what is stopping us
~ Africa's oldest dance festival evolves to overcome the pandemic
~ Ghana's land acquisition process generates conflict. Blockchain offers a solution
~ Analysis of 2 000 galaxies using the MeerKat radio telescope reveals fresh insights
~ 3D modelling is helping researchers understand how chameleons' tails work
~ Afghanistan: western powers must accept defeat and deal realistically with the Taliban
~ Lizards, snakes and turtles: Dispelling the myths about reptiles as pets
~ The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the U.S. military
~ Blogger gets prison sentence for branding Kazakhstan's language policies “russophobic”
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter