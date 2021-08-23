When Greenland was green: rapid global warming 55 million years ago shows us what the future may hold
By Milo Barham, Senior Lecturer, Curtin University
Jussi Hovikoski, Senior scientist, Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland
Michael B.W. Fyhn, Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland
Greenland’s conditions were once similar to those of a greenhouse. Volcanoes swelled the land, constricted seaways and gigatonnes of greenhouse gases were released into the atmosphere.
