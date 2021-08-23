Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belly dancing class in Kuwaiti ladies gym stirs uproar, prompting government intervention

By Raseef22
Share this article
The gym, located in the northern city of Al-Jahra, infuriated its conservative and tribal residents who saw belly dancing classes as violating their traditions and values.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ When Greenland was green: rapid global warming 55 million years ago shows us what the future may hold
~ COVID vaccines: we need to find out what incentives actually work
~ Top economists in no rush to offer cash incentives for vaccination
~ Aboriginal art on a car? How an Indigenous artist and an adventurer met in the 1930 wet season in Kakadu
~ 'Art is our voice': why the government needs to support Indigenous arts, not just sport, in the pandemic
~ School students who had COVID-19 report stigma and bullying. How can we stop it?
~ High priority: why we must vaccinate children aged 12 and over now
~ Gaza: Israel’s May Airstrikes on High-Rises
~ How many people in immigration detention have been vaccinated? Home Affairs won’t tell us
~ 3 ways 'algorithmic management' makes work more stressful and less satisfying
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter