Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aboriginal art on a car? How an Indigenous artist and an adventurer met in the 1930 wet season in Kakadu

By Joakim Goldhahn, Rock Art Australia Ian Potter Kimberley Chair, The University of Western Australia
Paul S.C.Taçon, Chair in Rock Art Research and Director of the Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit (PERAHU), Griffith University
Sally K. May, Senior Research Fellow, Griffith University
One was a celebrity adventurer, the other was a skilled Indigenous artist who painted everything in sight. A new look at old photographs confirms their meeting.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


