Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Art is our voice': why the government needs to support Indigenous arts, not just sport, in the pandemic

By Angelina Hurley, PhD candidate, Griffith University
Share this article
The cancellation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community events such as NAIDOC, but the continuation of sporting events, reminds us sport is prioritised over art and culture.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Top economists in no rush to offer cash incentives for vaccination
~ Aboriginal art on a car? How an Indigenous artist and an adventurer met in the 1930 wet season in Kakadu
~ School students who had COVID-19 report stigma and bullying. How can we stop it?
~ High priority: why we must vaccinate children aged 12 and over now
~ Gaza: Israel’s May Airstrikes on High-Rises
~ How many people in immigration detention have been vaccinated? Home Affairs won’t tell us
~ 3 ways 'algorithmic management' makes work more stressful and less satisfying
~ We're launching Australia's first scratch-built satellite, and it's a giant leap towards the Moon
~ Uni students have had to be vaccinated against other diseases — COVID-19 is no different
~ When life gives you lemons ... 4 Stoic tips for getting through lockdown from Epictetus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter