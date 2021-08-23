Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 ways 'algorithmic management' makes work more stressful and less satisfying

By Sharon Kaye Parker, Australian Research Council Laureate Fellow, Curtin University
Xavier Parent-Rocheleau, Professor, HEC Montréal
Share this article
If you think your manager treats you unfairly, the thought might have crossed your mind that replacing said boss with an unbiased machine that rewards performance based on objective data is a path to workplace happiness.

But as appealing as that may sound, you’d be wrong. Our review of 45 studies on machines as managers shows we hate being slaves to algorithms (perhaps even more than we hate being slaves to annoying people).

Algorithmic management — in which decisions about…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Top economists in no rush to offer cash incentives for vaccination
~ Aboriginal art on a car? How an Indigenous artist and an adventurer met in the 1930 wet season in Kakadu
~ 'Art is our voice': why the government needs to support Indigenous arts, not just sport, in the pandemic
~ School students who had COVID-19 report stigma and bullying. How can we stop it?
~ High priority: why we must vaccinate children aged 12 and over now
~ Gaza: Israel’s May Airstrikes on High-Rises
~ How many people in immigration detention have been vaccinated? Home Affairs won’t tell us
~ We're launching Australia's first scratch-built satellite, and it's a giant leap towards the Moon
~ Uni students have had to be vaccinated against other diseases — COVID-19 is no different
~ When life gives you lemons ... 4 Stoic tips for getting through lockdown from Epictetus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter