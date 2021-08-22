Tolerance.ca
We're launching Australia's first scratch-built satellite, and it's a giant leap towards the Moon

By Ben Hartig, PhD Candidate, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
The Binar-1 mission is the first in a series that will hopefully culminate in a mission to the Moon, with satellites developed using know-how gained from designing tough instruments for the WA outback.


© The Conversation -


