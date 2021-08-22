Uni students have had to be vaccinated against other diseases — COVID-19 is no different
By Paul Harpur, Associate Professor, TC Beirne School of Law, the University of Queensland; International Distinguished Fellow, the Burton Blatt Institute, Syracuse University., The University of Queensland
Peter D. Blanck, University Professor and Chairman, Burton Blatt Institute, Syracuse University
Many universities overseas have already made vaccination a condition of being allowed on campus. There are precedents for this policy, which is based on strong public health and economic grounds.
