Human Rights Observatory

Land of opportunity: more sustainable Australian farming would protect our lucrative exports (and the planet)

By Frank Jotzo, Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy and Head of Energy, Institute for Climate Energy and Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
David Lindenmayer, Professor, The Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
The European Union is pressing ahead with carbon border levies – charges on carbon-intensive goods from countries such as Australia that haven’t taken strong action to reduce emissions. The EU will impose such measures on a range of imported industrial materials including aluminium, steel and cement.

But what if these tariffs are one day applied to another key Australian export industry: agriculture? As National Farmers’ Federation chief executive…


© The Conversation -


