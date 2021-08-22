Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paralympics haven't decreased barriers to physical activity for most people with disabilities

By Kathleen A. Martin Ginis, Professor and Director of Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management, University of British Columbia
Cameron M. Gee, Postdoctoral fellow at ICORD, University of British Columbia
More than 4,000 athletes from around the world will compete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, a tenfold increase since the first Paralympics in 1960. Despite the growth in Paralympic athletes, for most of the world’s 1.5 billion people with a disability, participation in sports, exercise and other types of physical activity is still nearly impossible.

In a recent research…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


