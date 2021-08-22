Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Discrimination against LGBTQ+ soldiers doesn't stop just because a policy has been revoked

By Carmen Poulin, Associate Dean of Arts & Professor of Psychology, University of New Brunswick
Alissa Moore, Researcher, P-SEC Research Group, University of New Brunswick
Lynne Gouliquer, Associate Professor, Sociology, Laurentian University
The Canadian Armed Forces is struggling with sexual misconduct allegations and poor inclusion and diversity. It is imperative to again document the stories of LGBTQ+ soldiers and their spouses.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


