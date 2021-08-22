Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Building collapses are all too common in Lagos. Here's why

By Olasunkanmi Habeeb Okunola, DAAD ClimapAfrica postdoctoral fellow at the Global Change Institute, University of the Witwatersrand
The rising status of Lagos as an emerging megacity and a commercial nerve centre in sub-Saharan Africa has come with a number of challenges. One of these is the safety of buildings.

Building collapses are common in Lagos – hardly a year passes by without cases. Some have resulted in the loss of many lives. For instance, it was reported that 115…


© The Conversation


