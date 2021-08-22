Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Adolescent sexual and reproductive health research is patchy in Africa

By Anthony Idowu Ajayi, Associate research scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Adolescent girls in sub-Saharan Africa are vulnerable to early unintended pregnancy, HIV, child marriage, sexual violence, female genital mutilation, and related mortality and disabilities. This is particularly the case for those from the poorest homes.

Three quarters of new HIV infections among 15-19 year-olds are in sub-Saharan Africa. Pregnancy-related complications and AIDS are the leading causes


